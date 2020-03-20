Newscast: March 20, 2020

Newscast: March 20, 2020

News tonight with Dianne Brewer:

  • Those who violate self quarantine directions can be fined $6,000 on a first offense and can also face imprisonment.
  • Guidelines on COVID-19 from government
  • Premier David Burt speaks on COVID-19 
  • 3 flights will come in tonight with the remainder of Bermudian citizens
  • Chief of Staff at King Edward Hospital, Dr. Michael Richmond speaks on COVID-19 containment with Gary Foster-Skeleton
  • Companies have closed their doors due to COVID-19
  • Police standards with Tari Trott
  • Warning: counterfeit Bermudian $100 bills.
  • Sports with Earl Basden

 

0 March 20, 2020
NewsUncategorized

Leave a Reply

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Recent Posts
Categories
Archives

©  2020 BBC News