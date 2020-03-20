Newscast: March 20, 2020
News tonight with Dianne Brewer:
- Those who violate self quarantine directions can be fined $6,000 on a first offense and can also face imprisonment.
- Guidelines on COVID-19 from government
- Premier David Burt speaks on COVID-19
- 3 flights will come in tonight with the remainder of Bermudian citizens
- Chief of Staff at King Edward Hospital, Dr. Michael Richmond speaks on COVID-19 containment with Gary Foster-Skeleton
- Companies have closed their doors due to COVID-19
- Police standards with Tari Trott
- Warning: counterfeit Bermudian $100 bills.
- Sports with Earl Basden
Leave a Reply