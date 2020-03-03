Newscast: March 2, 2020
News tonight with Dianne Brewer:
- A man arrested in connection to the cash for gold robbery
- Government has reconsidered cannabis licensing
- DELTA aircraft diverted to the island
- If you commute by ferry there will be disruptions tomorrow
- OBA replies to the budget. Education minister Diallo Rabain speaks on the success with the Bermuda College
- Violence of words: young men from Victor Scott Primary ‘Hype King’s’
- Black history is Bermuda history
- sports with Earl Basden
