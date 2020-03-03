Newscast: March 2, 2020

Newscast: March 2, 2020

News tonight with Dianne Brewer:

  • A man arrested in connection to the cash for gold robbery
  • Government has reconsidered cannabis licensing
  • DELTA aircraft diverted to the island 
  • If you commute by ferry there will be disruptions tomorrow
  • OBA replies to the budget. Education minister Diallo Rabain speaks on the success with the Bermuda College
  • Violence of words: young men from Victor Scott Primary ‘Hype King’s’ 
  • Black history is Bermuda history
  •  sports with Earl Basden

 

0 March 3, 2020
News

Leave a Reply

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Recent Posts
Categories
Archives

©  2020 BBC News