Newscast: March 19, 2020
News tonight with Jasmine Patterson:
- A shut down of non-residence entering the territory with the boarders to be closed
- Social distancing – not everyone is getting the message, Gary Foster-Skeleton reports
- One economist tonight suggesting government could pay workers to compensate for job loses
- EMO and National Minister of Security Wayne Caines
- Bermuda police department reassure the island in the midst of COVID-19
- Those with asthma should stock up on their medicine
- Local grocery stores are reducing their hours and more in the midst of COVID-19
- Earl Basden with sports: major changes due to COVID-19
