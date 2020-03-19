Newscast: March 19, 2020

News tonight with Jasmine Patterson:

  • A shut down of non-residence entering the territory with the boarders to be closed
  • Social distancing – not everyone is getting the message, Gary Foster-Skeleton reports
  • One economist tonight suggesting government could pay workers to compensate for job loses
  • EMO and National Minister of Security Wayne Caines
  • Bermuda police department reassure the island in the midst of COVID-19
  • Those with asthma should stock up on their medicine
  • Local grocery stores are reducing their hours and more in the midst of COVID-19
  • Earl Basden with sports: major changes due to COVID-19

 

