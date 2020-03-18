Newscast: March 18, 2020

News tonight with Jasmine Patterson:

  • Two residence have been confirmed for COVID19 
  • Police confirm the death of 28 year-old Clarke Fox
  • Butterflied bank implements offers in the midst of the COVID19 crisis
  • Four Bermuda hotels confirmed that they will be closing their doors
  • Social distancing – practice it
  • Bermuda hospitals prepares for the pandemic
  • Family members living with someone who is self quarantine must follow the guidelines
  • COVID-19 meetings
  • Local restaurants being given permission for street pick ups to keep people employed  
  • Sports with Earl Basden: postponed events due to COVID-19

 

