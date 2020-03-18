Newscast: March 18, 2020
News tonight with Jasmine Patterson:
- Two residence have been confirmed for COVID19
- Police confirm the death of 28 year-old Clarke Fox
- Butterflied bank implements offers in the midst of the COVID19 crisis
- Four Bermuda hotels confirmed that they will be closing their doors
- Social distancing – practice it
- Bermuda hospitals prepares for the pandemic
- Family members living with someone who is self quarantine must follow the guidelines
- COVID-19 meetings
- Local restaurants being given permission for street pick ups to keep people employed
- Sports with Earl Basden: postponed events due to COVID-19
