Newscast: February 14, 2020
News tonight with Dianne Brewer:
- Police confirm the death of Mr. Collin Fubler
- Mother of latest gunshot victim pleas out
- Arbitrade, former premier Micheal Dunkley speaks up about Victoria Hall
- Ministry of health updates the island that there are no cases of coronavirus
- Minister Wayne Furbert speaks on local business sales decreasing
- No bananas – there will be a shortage of bananas on the island
- Sports with Earl Basden
