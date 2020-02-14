Newscast: February 14, 2020

News tonight with Dianne Brewer:

  • Police confirm the death of Mr. Collin Fubler
  • Mother of latest gunshot victim pleas out
  • Arbitrade, former premier Micheal Dunkley speaks up about Victoria Hall
  • Ministry of health updates the island that there are no cases of coronavirus
  • Minister Wayne Furbert speaks on local business sales decreasing
  • No bananas – there will be a shortage of bananas on the island
  • Sports with Earl Basden

 

