News tonight: January 21, 2020
News tonight with Jasmine Patterson:
- 14-year-old Destiny Winters has been located
- Bermuda deemed the most expensive place to live
- the Centre of Philanthropy is struggling and will be closing their doors
- The threat of new virus: coronavirus entering Bermuda is low
- Rat problem continues to be a complaint on the island
- Three Bermudians will be taking up the reigns as senior managers at the new Bermudiana Beach Resort
- Waste management
- Update on Sports
- Lion fish treats created for restaurant weeks
- Start date for Harbour Nights will start on May 6
