News tonight: January 21, 2020

News tonight with Jasmine Patterson:

  • 14-year-old Destiny Winters has been located
  • Bermuda deemed the most expensive place to live
  • the Centre of Philanthropy is struggling and will be closing their doors
  • The threat of new virus: coronavirus entering Bermuda is low
  • Rat problem continues to be a complaint on the island
  • Three Bermudians will be taking up the reigns as senior managers at the new Bermudiana Beach Resort
  • Waste management
  • Update on Sports
  • Lion fish treats created for restaurant weeks
  • Start date for Harbour Nights will start on May 6

 

 

