News tonight: February 7, 2020
News tonight with Dianne Brewer:
- Three more young men have been arrested on charge of gun related incidents
- Sizable crowd showed up to protest the proposed Bermuda Health plan
- Leader of one Bermuda alliance Craig Cannonier excited about the 200 jobs avaliable for Bermudians
- Crowd of people turned out to hear free budget information from finance minister Dickinson
- Government house elects Major Ben Beasley
- sports with Earl Basden: Nahki Wells
