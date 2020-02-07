News tonight: February 7, 2020

  • Three more young men have been arrested on charge of gun related incidents
  • Sizable crowd showed up to protest the proposed Bermuda Health plan
  • Leader of one Bermuda alliance Craig Cannonier excited about the 200 jobs avaliable for Bermudians
  • Crowd of people turned out to hear free budget information from finance minister Dickinson
  • Government house elects Major Ben Beasley
  • sports with Earl Basden: Nahki Wells

 

