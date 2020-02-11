News Tonight: February 11, 2020

News Tonight: February 11, 2020

News tonight with Dianne Brewer:

  • Police renewed a public appeal for a missing man
  • Shadow health minister weighs in on the Corona-virus 
  • Bermuda pension
  • Bermuda’s deaths rate has outweighed our birth rate for the first time this year
  • Possibilities to have MPs sit in UK parliament 
  • More talk about the opinions on decriminalizing cannabis on the island with police commissioner
  • Sports with Earl Basden: Bermuda Football association, new field hockey coach, Bermuda to host the 49th CARIFTA games and more

 

News

