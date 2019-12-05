News Tonight: December 5, 2019
News tonight with Jasmine Patterson:
- The assistant director of child and family services today was alleged to have assaulted a teen boy in her care
- In August the ministry of health announced the Bermuda health plan 2020 was to replace the standard health beneficent coverage for all island residence
- A young girl was reportedly chased in Hamilton. She managed to escape into a nearby pharmacy
- Bad news for retailers. retails sales down 7.6 %
- Sherri J Simmons resigns from magic 102.7
- Learn to Earn, Bermuda Tourism
- Christmas walk about will take place this Friday December 6, 2019
- Sports with Earl Basden
- UN climate change conference continues
