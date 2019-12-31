News Tonight: December 31, 2019
Dianne Brewer with tonight’s news:
- Police seeking return of owner for criminal investigation in relation to ongoing investigation
- Two people taken to the hospital this morning due to vehicle collision
- Police officers in schools in the United States will soon be the norm and it is likely to happen in Bermuda too
- Video of recent shooting on court street
- Mike Sharpe took the streets of Hamilton to ask people their personal highlights of 2019
- Candle lighting and peace meeting
- New Years Eve: Bermuda climate network will be planting trees
- Sports with Earl Basden
Leave a Reply