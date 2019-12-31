News Tonight: December 31, 2019

Dianne Brewer with tonight’s news:

  • Police seeking return  of owner for criminal investigation in relation to ongoing investigation
  • Two people taken to the hospital this morning due to vehicle collision
  • Police officers in schools in the United States will soon be the norm and it is likely to happen in Bermuda too
  • Video of recent shooting on court street
  • Mike Sharpe took the streets of Hamilton to ask people their personal highlights of 2019
  • Candle lighting and peace meeting
  • New Years Eve: Bermuda climate network will be planting trees
  • Sports with Earl Basden

 

