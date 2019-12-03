News Tonight: December 3, 2019
News tonight with Jasmine Patterson:
- Violent crime is reportedly down by more than 50% this year. There have been no gang related deaths in 2019
- Education officials are considering a major shake up in the primary school levels – implementing a reception (or foundation) year
- A panel to be set up in order to choose litigation guardians to act on behalf of children appearing in the courts
- Bermuda Health plan: triggering concern in the AGE concern charity. Town Hall meeting tomorrow at the Salvation Army
- Residents who choose to exclusively shop online are being reminded of the impact they are having on the economy
- organizers behind a popular market for women entrepreneurs will happen tomorrow for the third year
- Earl Basden with sports
