News Tonight: December 3, 2019

News Tonight: December 3, 2019

News tonight with Jasmine Patterson:

  • Violent crime is reportedly down by more than 50% this year. There have been no gang related deaths in 2019
  • Education officials are considering a major shake up in the primary school levels – implementing a reception (or foundation) year
  • A panel to be set up in order to choose litigation guardians to act on behalf of children appearing in the courts
  • Bermuda Health plan: triggering concern in the AGE concern charity. Town Hall meeting tomorrow at the Salvation Army
  • Residents who choose to exclusively shop online are being reminded of the impact they are having on the economy
  • organizers behind a popular market for women entrepreneurs will happen tomorrow for the third year
  • Earl Basden with sports
0 December 3, 2019
News

Leave a Reply

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Recent Posts
Categories
Archives

©  2019 BBC News