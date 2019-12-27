News Tonight: December 27, 2019
Dianne Brewer with tonight’s news:
- Martha Dismont, The Family Centre, speaks on 2020
- Accident on the causeway causes chaos
- Two female tourist dine and dash
- City bar closed by police after a stabbing incident
- Man has been charged with intent to cause bodily harm
- Man arrested on boxing day after being found with possession of knife
- Dozen fireman tackle a blaze in Sandy’s
- Three vehicle collision in Paget
- Gary Foster reports on the roads near the airport
- Favorite holiday foods without going overboard
- Sports with Earl Basden
