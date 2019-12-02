News Tonight: December 2, 2019
News tonight with Jasmine Patterson:
- Rolfe Commissiong has come out in support of the Bermuda Health Plan
- Two police officers have been arrested and suspended pending an ongoing investigation
- OBA Trevor Moniz explains why a bill on the house of assembly on pension payments must be delayed
- One of Bermuda’s most talented writers, Tim has died, editor of the Royal Gazette Dexter Smith shares his grief
- Renee Ming says too much time and money has been spent on internal investigations
- December 3, 2019 is international day of persons with disabilities: Can Bermudians be more aware of disabilities before awareness is forced upon us?
- Earl Basden with Sports
