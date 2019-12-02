News Tonight: December 2, 2019

News Tonight: December 2, 2019

News tonight with Jasmine Patterson:

  • Rolfe Commissiong has come out in support of the Bermuda Health Plan
  • Two police officers have been arrested and suspended pending an ongoing investigation 
  • OBA Trevor Moniz explains why a bill on the house of assembly on pension payments must be delayed
  • One of Bermuda’s most talented writers, Tim has died, editor of the Royal Gazette Dexter Smith shares his grief 
  • Renee Ming says too much time and money has been spent on internal investigations 
  • December 3, 2019 is international day of persons with disabilities: Can Bermudians be more aware of disabilities before awareness is forced upon us?
  • Earl Basden with Sports

 

