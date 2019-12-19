News tonight: December 17, 2019
News tonight with Dianne Brewer:
- An elderly man was found in an unresponsive state in a public restroom
- Critics say the People’s Campaign has become silent under the PLP reign
- Micheal Dunkley alarmed to hear the cost of port royal gulf course – about 2 million dollars
- Craig Cannonier says the children’s amendment act must be altered
- 22 year old assault victim was set upon at post office
- Is there a ladder to climb in the hospitality industries?
- Two of the islands religious leaders committed to dialogue and peace
- Sports with Earl Basden
