News tonight: December 17, 2019

News tonight with Dianne Brewer:

  • An elderly man was found in an unresponsive state in a public restroom
  • Critics say the People’s Campaign has become silent under the PLP reign 
  • Micheal Dunkley alarmed to hear the cost of port royal gulf course – about 2 million dollars
  • Craig Cannonier says the children’s amendment act must be altered 
  • 22 year old assault victim was set upon at post office
  • Is there a ladder to climb in the hospitality industries?
  • Two of the islands religious leaders committed to dialogue and peace
  • Sports with Earl Basden

 

