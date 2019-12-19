News Tonight: December 16, 2019
News tonight with Dianne Brewer:
- A Bermudian man – Alexander Deltoro – was charged with fatally shooting his mother in Florida
- Reverend Nicholas Tweed in favor of Bermuda Universal Health care put forward by government
- BBC Signal is being altered by ONE communication
- Police officer arrested for corruption against him
- Darlene Ming Livingston has retired from BBC after 50 years of broadcasting
- Fairmount Southampton Princess is now sold to Gencom
- Sports with Earl Basden
