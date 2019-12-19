News Tonight: December 16, 2019

News tonight with Dianne Brewer:

  • A Bermudian man – Alexander Deltoro – was charged with fatally shooting his mother in Florida
  • Reverend Nicholas Tweed in favor of Bermuda Universal Health care put forward by government 
  • BBC Signal is being altered by ONE communication
  • Police officer arrested for corruption against him
  • Darlene Ming Livingston has retired from BBC after 50 years of broadcasting
  • Fairmount Southampton Princess is now sold to Gencom
  • Sports with Earl Basden 

 

