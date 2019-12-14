News tonight: December 13, 2019
News tonight with Dianne Brewer:
- Bermuda will be in debt for at least the next decade says current finance minister Curtis Dickinson
- Former premier Micheal Dunkley says the honorable minister does not have a concise plan as to how we will reduce the debt
- Education minister Diallo Rabain has taken issue on a report from last night about the TNTatem middle school
- Gross Domestic Product has gone up by 1%
- Lovitta Foggo has started an online form for residence to voice their honest opinions on race
- Earl Basden with sports
