News tonight: December 13, 2019

News tonight with Dianne Brewer:

  • Bermuda will be in debt for at least the next decade says current finance minister Curtis Dickinson
  • Former premier Micheal Dunkley says the honorable minister does not have a concise plan as to how we will reduce the debt
  • Education minister Diallo Rabain has taken issue on a report from last night about the TNTatem middle school 
  • Gross Domestic Product has gone up by 1%
  • Lovitta Foggo has started an online form for residence to voice their honest opinions on race
  • Earl Basden with sports

 

News

