New Tonight: January 23, 2020
News tonight with Jasmine Patterson:
- No murders in Bermuda last year fro the first time in two decades
- British Airways flight reverted to the island this evening
- Short series of stories begin tonight on sugar taxes in Bermuda
- Health authorities continuing to keep an eye on Coronavirus
- Age concern noticing alarming changes in food bills
- The mother of the child who died under the care of Child services is starting a petition for the wrongful removing of children from single mothers
- Big brother and big sister held their thank your mentor celebration
- Sports with Earl Basden
