New Tonight: January 23, 2020

News tonight with Jasmine Patterson:

  • No murders in Bermuda last year fro the first time in two decades
  • British Airways flight reverted to the island this evening
  • Short series of stories begin tonight on sugar taxes in Bermuda
  • Health authorities continuing to keep an eye on Coronavirus 
  • Age concern noticing alarming changes in food bills
  • The mother of the child who died under the care of Child services is starting a petition for the wrongful removing of children from single mothers
  • Big brother and big sister held their thank your mentor celebration 
  • Sports with Earl Basden

 

0 January 23, 2020
News

